An employee walked into his boss's office ready to resign so he could care for his seriously ill son. Instead of accepting the resignation, the boss's emotional response left him in tears.

An employee walked into his boss's office ready to resign so he could care for his seriously ill son. Instead of accepting the resignation, the boss's emotional response left him in tears. The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who recounted an emotional conversation with an accountant who had worked with his company for a decade. Two months ago, the employee walked into his office and asked to resign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised," Pandey wrote. Pandey asked for the reason. The employee, fighting back tears, said, “My son's condition is very serious. Doctors have given very little hope for his recovery. I want to spend all my time with him.”

"I asked, 'Can you manage your work from home?'" he wrote.

“No sir. Right now, my son needs me more than anything else,” the employee responded.

“Go be with your son. Your position here will remain vacant for you.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Wanting to ease the burden on a loyal employee who had spent 10 years with the company, Pandey offered something even more extraordinary.

"Don't worry about money. Your salary will continue to be credited to your account. Focus on your son and come back when he recovers."

A month later, the accountant returned carrying a box of sweets and tears in his eyes.

"Sir, my son has recovered."

The employee resumed work the following day.

According to Pandey, the accountant insisted that the salary he had received during his absence should be deducted because he had not been working.

"Please deduct the salary you paid me. I wasn't working, and I don't feel right keeping it," he reportedly told his employer.

"We smiled and said, 'No. That wasn't a salary. That was our small contribution toward your son's recovery,'" Pandey wrote.

He concluded, "Sometimes, a company is not just a workplace. Sometimes, it's a family."

The touching account sparked an outpouring of reactions across social media. Many users described the gesture as a rare example of genuine care in today's corporate world, where policies and performance metrics often overshadow personal connections.