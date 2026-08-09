US Ambassador Sergio Gor praised Kerala's backwaters and met with CM VD Satheesan. They discussed cooperation in higher education, technology, and port infrastructure, aiming to strengthen US-Keralam partnerships.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor praised Kerala's famed backwaters during his maiden visit to the state, describing his experience as "absolutely incredible" and expressing his desire to return. He also apprised about his meeting with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Speaking to reporters here, Gor on Saturday said he had a memorable experience visiting the backwaters and encouraged people to visit the southern state. "I'm visiting this state for the first time. We had an absolutely incredible time visiting the backwaters here. It's a great place to visit. I highly encourage a lot of other people to (come) here and visit. We only got to spend one day here, but I look forward to coming back. Our morning started with a meeting with the Chief Minister. We had a very good meeting with the Chief Minister and a lot of areas where we can work together between India and the United States," Gor said.

US Envoy, Kerala CM Discuss Strategic Opportunities

Gor later posted on X that he had a "warm and insightful conversation" with the Kerala Chief Minister, adding that discussions focused on opportunities in higher education, technology and port infrastructure.

It was truly a pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of Kerala, @vdsatheesan. We shared a warm and insightful conversation, exploring a range of promising opportunities together—especially in higher education, technology, and the development of port infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/0D3cc2PfYU — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 8, 2026

"It was truly a pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of Kerala, V D Satheesan. We shared a warm and insightful conversation, exploring a range of promising opportunities together--especially in higher education, technology, and the development of port infrastructure," he said.

Keralam CM Satheesan and Gor also discussed expanding joint research, university partnerships and academic exchanges between US and Kerala institutions.

Strengthening Keralam–U.S. Cooperation: High-Level Meeting in Kochi Met with H.E. Sergio Gor(@SergioGor), U.S. Ambassador to India(@USAmbIndia), alongside senior state officials in Kochi today to discuss strategic opportunities for bilateral growth. Key areas of focus included:… pic.twitter.com/kQrj58CHEy — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) August 8, 2026

"Strengthening Keralam-U.S. Cooperation: High-Level Meeting in Kochi met with HE Sergio Gor US Ambassador to India (USAmbIndia), alongside senior state officials in Kochi today to discuss strategic opportunities for bilateral growth. Key areas of focus included: Education & Innovation: Expanding joint research, university partnerships, and academic exchanges between U.S. and Keralam institutions," the Keralam CM posted on X.

Tourism & Culture: Promoting wellness and Ayurveda tourism, alongside exploring potential 'Sister Cities' concepts to connect communities across both regions.

Maritime Logistics & Ports: Unlocking investment potential at Vizhinjam International Seaport and Kochi Port, specifically in shipbuilding, ship repair, green bunkering, and supply chains.

U.S. Invest Desk: Setting up a dedicated desk in the U.S. to connect prospective investors, support U.S. businesses, and engage with the Malayalee diaspora. Both leaderships expressed enthusiasm for translating these initiatives into active, long-term partnerships," he added.

Trump's Son-in-Law Michael Boulos Visits Alappuzha

Meanwhile, Michael Boulos, businessman and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, paid an unannounced visit to Alappuzha, enjoying a houseboat cruise amidst heavy monsoon rains along the backwaters.

Welcoming him to the region, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared on X, "Welcome back to India @MichaelZBoulos! Thrilled to have my friend join me in Kerala."

Despite the downpour in the district, Boulos spent time in the famous backwater stretch.

The high-profile presence generated considerable excitement in Alappuzha, often referred to as the 'Venice of the East' and globally recognised for its extensive network of backwaters, canals and traditional houseboats.

The arrival comes shortly before Alappuzha hosts the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 22, one of the primary cultural and sporting events in Keralam.

The water spectacle bears the name of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is also the great-grandfather of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)