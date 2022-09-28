Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Royal snub: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family

    In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to take the seat directly behind Princess Anne after they resigned from their positions. The couple has hardly ever been spotted in the United Kingdom since the infamous "Megxit".

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted in a latest snub for the couple since Queen Elizabeth II's death. Harry and Meghan's position on the Roya Family's website has been changed. According to reports, the pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website. 

    While Prince William, who was promoted to being The Prince of Wales, is all set to be the next King. He is the heir apparent to King Charles. So, it is understandable that his picture is placed right after The King and Queen Consort Camilla. The picture of Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, is placed after Prince William.

    The pictures of other members of the Royal family then appear one after the other. Earl of Sussex Prince Edward, Countess of Wessex Sophie, The Duchess of Gloucester – wife of The Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s daughter Princess Royal Anne, The Queen’s cousin Duke of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and The Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra are all placed ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to take the seat directly behind Princess Anne after they resigned from their positions. The couple has hardly ever been spotted in the United Kingdom since the infamous "Megxit".

    In the much-anticipated book Extracts of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, a number of fresh scandals involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have surfaced. A new book alleges that, once his nephew Prince George turns 18, Harry is "fixated" on fading into obscurity. The book also mentions Harry's long-held worry about being a "also-ran".

    Soon after Charles became The King, he sent out a message for Harry and Meghan in a televised speech. “Today, I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

    As per reports, King Charles has a soft corner for Harry and Meghan. However, it was Prince William who was furious at their decision to quit from Royal responsibilities.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
