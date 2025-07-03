India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the West African country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian workers from a factory in Mali's Kayes region and urged authorities in the West African country to ensure their "safe and expeditious" rescue.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Government of India that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on July 1," the MEA said in a statement on Wedneday.

The armed attack took place at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

Condemning the incident, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in constant contact with local authorities, security agencies, and the families of the abducted workers.

MEA calls act "deplorable"

In its statement, the MEA described the act as "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's strong stand against violence targeting its citizens abroad. The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory," the MEA statement read.

"The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals. Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals," it added.

The attack on the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes was allegedly carried out by an Al Qaeda linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), according to several media reports.

The attack was part of a series of assaults on Tuesday targeting Diboli near Mali's border with Senegal, as well as the nearby towns of Kayes and Sandere. Other attacks were reported in Nioro du Sahel and Gogoui, northwest of Bamako near Mauritania's border, and in Molodo and Niono in central Mali, according to Mali's armed forces as cited by Reuters.