The number of Indians caught illegally crossing into the United States during the first five months of 2025 nosedived by 70% compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP). The dramatic dip from 34,535 arrests in January–May 2024 under the Biden administration to just 10,382 in 2025 coincides with Donald Trump’s return to the presidency and his aggressive immigration crackdown.

However, even as Trump’s policies dismantled long-standing smuggling syndicates and made illegal entry more tough than ever, over 10,000 Indians including at least 30 unaccompanied minors, many hailing from Gujarat still braved the treacherous route, reflecting a persistent and deep-rooted desperation to chase the ever-elusive American dream.

Indian border arrests see dip

In 2024, Indian border arrests averaged 230 per day. In 2025, that figure plummeted to just 69. Sources say many human smuggling rings preemptively shut down operations in late 2024, bracing for a possible Trump resurgence.

"The moment it became clear Trump would likely win again, routes started drying up," a source linked to a Gujarat-based trafficking network told TOI. "People still want to go, but smugglers have either scaled back or raised costs, and the fear of stricter deportation is real."

The crackdown has also reflected in broader USCBP data across all nationalities. Illegal immigrant apprehensions dropped dramatically month over month in 2025—from 81,492 in January to 28,617 in February, and stayed near that level through May.

On May 9, a boat overloaded with illegal migrants capsized near Del Mar, California, snuffing out the young lives of 14-year-old Prince and 10-year-old Mahi. Their parents, Brijesh and Sangita Patel, survived the wreck but sustained grievous injuries. At least nine Gujaratis have died attempting to enter the US illegally since the beginning of 2025.

Among the 30-plus unaccompanied minors detained this year, border agents suspect some were cruelly abandoned by adult companions mid-journey. In other harrowing cases, smugglers reportedly advised families to separate, believing minors might receive more lenient treatment under US immigration law.

Officials confirm that Gujarat remains a major hub for such high-risk migration. "Over the past decade, networks of agents have established overland routes through Central America," an official noted.