    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH)

    Two army horses, spotted galloping through central London during rush hour on Wednesday, have been contained, according to police and media sources.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Two army horses, spotted galloping through central London during rush hour on Wednesday, have been contained, according to police and media sources. Images and videos circulated on social media and British news platforms captured the horses navigating busy streets, evading buses, taxis, and other vehicles.

    Both equines were equipped with saddles and bridles, with one appearing to have blood stains on its chest and forelegs.

    London's Metropolitan Police said it was "working with colleagues in the army to locate them".

    Several esteemed army regiments maintain stables within the British capital, making horses a common presence near government establishments such as Whitehall, Buckingham Palace, The Mall, and the adjacent Hyde Park.

    The City of London Police, responsible for policing the Square Mile financial district, received reports around 8:40 am (0740 GMT) regarding the presence of the roaming horses.

    "Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse," a statement read.

    "We're waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care."

    According to The Daily Telegraph, as many as five army horses threw their riders during exercise, resulting in at least one soldier sustaining injuries.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
