A flash flood in Nepal killed 162 people and left scores missing, including over 100 Indian nationals. The disaster near the China border wiped out a market and key infrastructure. India has sent humanitarian aid to support rescue efforts.

A devastating mid-morning flash flood triggered by an avalanche on the Lhende tributary wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal on Wednesday, leaving at least 162 people dead and scores missing, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

Connecting the tragedy's unfolding scope, The Himalayan Times reported, citing the Nepal Tourism Board, that at least 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians are among 384 travellers preliminarily reported missing following the disaster in the Bhote Koshi River. Officials cautioned that the count of missing Indian citizens could rise further as travel companies and administrative bodies continue cross-checking records. The identified Indian travellers comprise 59 individuals booked through Samrat Tours & Travels and 46 through Leaf Holiday, while the 37 non-resident Indians are catalogued under Himalayan Glacier.

Widespread Destruction and Lack of Early Warning

The disaster struck near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, sweeping away Timure bazaar. Rajendra Dhungana, chief customs officer in Rasuwa, recounted the terrifying moments to The Kathmandu Post, stating, "It was the flood, rising like a wave nearly 100 metres high and sweeping through the market. Within moments, the market was gone." As the wall of water surged downstream towards Syaphrubesi, it destroyed nine hydropower projects, commercial bank branches, 19 motorable bridges, and 40 kilometres of highway. Local leaders, including Ravindra Nepal, ward 7 chair of Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot, told The Kathmandu Post that the flood wiped out hundreds of houses from Sole to Akkare Bazaar.

Security officials and disaster experts noted that the absence of early warnings from across the border exacerbated the tragedy. Anil Pokhrel, former executive chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, emphasised the urgent need for cross-border coordination, telling The Kathmandu Post, "Unless the Foreign Ministry of Nepal coordinates with the relevant Chinese authorities and creates a system through which early warnings reach our disaster management authority, this problem will continue." While an MoU on disaster risk reduction was signed between Nepal and China in 2019, Wednesday's disaster exposed critical gaps in implementation.

Binod Parajuli, a senior divisional hydrologist at the Flood Forecasting Division, explained to The Kathmandu Post that monitoring stations were destroyed before they could transmit alerts, noting, "None of the stations was able to send us an alert. We failed in Rasuwa. But we sent warnings to Nuwakot and downstream areas, and possibly several hundred people were able to save their lives."

Nepal Intensifies Rescue and Relief Operations

According to a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, "Following yesterday's massive flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, the government has intensified search, rescue, and relief operations in the coastal and affected areas since early this morning. To assist citizens at risk, the Nepal Army had already delivered essential relief supplies, including food, tents, and medicine, to the affected regions last night."

The PMO statement further highlighted that "There has been significant cooperation and support from both security agencies and the private sector in the search and rescue efforts. Immediately after the flood occurred yesterday, rescue operations began with the mobilisation of teams from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, supported by both military and private-sector helicopters. The army team continued ground rescue operations throughout the night."

Detailing the expanded operations, the Prime Minister's Office noted, "Since early this morning, efforts to rescue those stranded and search for the missing have been intensified in Timure, Syaphrubesi, and other riverbank areas, utilising helicopters and ground troops more actively. While urging residents along the riverbanks to remain highly vigilant, the government has focused all its resources and mechanisms on relief and rescue missions."

India Extends Humanitarian Assistance to Nepal

Demonstrating unflagging solidarity during this crisis following the devastating floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation. Emphasising its steadfast commitment amid the natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."

Following these developments, at the highest political levels on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance, stating that India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time, and noted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Building on these ongoing relief efforts, India has also begun mobilising humanitarian assistance for Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts."