'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revealed chilling details about assassination attempts that targeted her and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, following her dramatic ousting from power. "Rehana and I survived - just 20-25 minutes apart, we escaped death," Hasina revealed in an audio message shared on the Bangladesh Awami League's official Facebook page.

The 76-year-old leader, now in exile, fled to India last year after a student-led revolution toppled her government, leaving a trail of chaos and bloodshed with over 600 lives lost in violent protests. Reflecting on her survival, Hasina described the attacks as part of a calculated effort to eliminate her and credited divine intervention for her continued safety.

"I feel it is the will of Allah that I have survived—the August 21 grenade attack, the Kotalipara bomb plot, and now this recent threat," she said, her voice heavy with emotion. "Otherwise, I wouldn’t be alive today."

This isn’t the first time Hasina has narrowly evaded death. The August 21, 2004, grenade attack during an anti-terrorism rally in Dhaka left 24 dead and over 500 injured, with Hasina miraculously escaping with minor injuries. In another close call in 2000, a massive 76kg bomb was uncovered in Kotalipara, where she was slated to address a rally.

While surviving physical threats, Hasina’s exile has been overshadowed by intensified legal scrutiny. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants against her, accusing her administration of over 500 enforced disappearances during her 15-year rule. “She must face justice for crimes against humanity,” declared Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the interim government.

Bangladesh cancels Hasina's visa

Adding to her woes, the Bangladesh government has officially canceled her visa and requested her extradition from India. With no definitive timeline in the extradition treaty between the two nations, Hasina’s fate hangs in the balance. Dhaka has hinted at leveraging international pressure to ensure her return and trial.

Despite these mounting challenges, Hasina remains resolute. "Although I am without my country and my home, I believe Allah’s mercy has kept me alive for a reason," she said tearfully, reaffirming her unyielding faith and determination.

In a sweeping move, the Bangladeshi government has revoked the passports of 97 individuals, including Hasina, for alleged involvement in protest-related crimes. “Passport cancellations are shared with diplomatic missions,” confirmed Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, a foreign ministry spokesperson.

The government has clarified that visa extensions are irrelevant for those whose passports have been nullified.

