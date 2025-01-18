Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, paving way for implementation on Sunday

The Israeli cabinet has approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, marking a potential turning point in the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza.

The Israeli cabinet has approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, marking a potential turning point in the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. According to an Axios report citing an Israeli cabinet member, the deal was ratified after a marathon six-hour cabinet meeting that concluded early Saturday. Of the cabinet members, 24 voted in favour, while eight opposed the agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, a six-week ceasefire is set to begin on Sunday. The agreement also outlines a series of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges, a move that could pave the way for a resolution to the conflict, despite opposition from hardliners within the cabinet.

The government’s approval follows a recommendation from Israel’s security council earlier in the day.

Under the first phase of the 42-day ceasefire deal, set to begin on Sunday, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, including children, women—such as female soldiers—and individuals over the age of 50.

In return, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female Israeli soldier freed by Hamas and 30 for other female hostages.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that French-Israeli citizens Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are among the first group of hostages to be released.

Israel’s justice ministry has published a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners slated for release in the initial exchange. The group includes 25 male prisoners under the age of 21 and 70 female prisoners. Among the most prominent names on the list is Khalida Jarrar, a Palestinian parliament member and feminist lawmaker.

More than 115 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire agreement was announced on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

A spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that 116 people, including 62 women and children, have died since Wednesday night. The Gaza health ministry stated that over the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, at least 46,876 people have been killed and 110,642 injured.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed the Palestinian Authority’s readiness to take “full responsibility” for postwar governance in Gaza. In his first statement since the ceasefire deal was announced, Abbas outlined plans to facilitate the return of displaced residents, provide basic services, manage crossings, and lead reconstruction efforts in the devastated region.

Meanwhile, negotiators from Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Israel have finalized “all necessary arrangements” to implement the ceasefire, according to Egyptian media. Talks held on Friday reportedly concluded “on a positive note,” with agreements to establish a joint operations room in Cairo to ensure effective coordination and adherence to the terms of the truce.

Aid agencies have raised concerns over significant obstacles to delivering life-saving aid to Palestinians, citing destroyed infrastructure, overwhelming needs, and a breakdown of law and order. A UN official described the situation as “a moment of hope and opportunity” but cautioned that the challenges of reaching survivors remain immense. In Gaza, where nearly all 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once, aid workers fear that the resources available will fall far short of addressing the urgent humanitarian crisis.

