'India-US relationship will continue to grow...' Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration [WATCH]

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his official visit to Spain, highlighted the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump as a key factor in the steady growth of India-U.S. relations. Speaking in Madrid, he emphasized the significant progress in bilateral ties and India's focus on strengthening international partnerships.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Monday (Jan 13) that the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump has significantly contributed to the steady growth of India-U.S. relations. Speaking at a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Jaishankar highlighted the substantial progress in bilateral ties between the two nations. The minister, currently on an official visit to Spain until January 14, is making his first trip to the country in his capacity as foreign minister.

"We saw very strong growth in different dimensions of India-US relations. So based on our previous record and based on close contacts between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, we are very confident that our relationship will continue to grow. And at the inauguration (of President-elect Trump), I will be representing my government," Jaishankar said while standing along with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

Jaishankar is set to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

The minister highlighted India's significant stakes in the Mediterranean region, pointing out an annual trade volume of USD 80 billion. He stressed the importance of Spain's support and noted India's plans to expand its presence in the region.

"India has a fairly strong interest in the Mediterranean. When we look at the Mediterranean as a region, our annual trade with the Mediterranean today is about $80 billion... I do want to underline that India will be more visible in the Mediterranean in times to come, and certainly, in that process, we count very much on Spain's support," he said.

Speaking on global uncertainties, Jaishankar underscored the need for cooperation among nations with shared values and interests. He expressed optimism that closer India-Spain ties and deeper India-EU partnerships would play a pivotal role in fostering global stability.

"The world may look today a little volatile and uncertain. It is important that countries and partners who have similar attitudes and converging interests work more closely. I'm very confident that strong India-Spain relations and a strong India-EU collaboration can be a stabilising factor in a turbulent world," the EAM added.

Palisades fire: Deadliest LA wildfire may have been sparked by hikers or local teenagers, say investigators

Latest Videos