'India-US relationship will continue to grow...' Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration [WATCH]

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his official visit to Spain, highlighted the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump as a key factor in the steady growth of India-U.S. relations. Speaking in Madrid, he emphasized the significant progress in bilateral ties and India's focus on strengthening international partnerships.

'India-US relationship will continue to grow...' S Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Monday (Jan 13) that the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump has significantly contributed to the steady growth of India-U.S. relations. Speaking at a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Jaishankar highlighted the substantial progress in bilateral ties between the two nations. The minister, currently on an official visit to Spain until January 14, is making his first trip to the country in his capacity as foreign minister.

"We saw very strong growth in different dimensions of India-US relations. So based on our previous record and based on close contacts between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, we are very confident that our relationship will continue to grow. And at the inauguration (of President-elect Trump), I will be representing my government," Jaishankar said while standing along with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

Jaishankar is set to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

The minister highlighted India's significant stakes in the Mediterranean region, pointing out an annual trade volume of USD 80 billion. He stressed the importance of Spain's support and noted India's plans to expand its presence in the region.

"India has a fairly strong interest in the Mediterranean. When we look at the Mediterranean as a region, our annual trade with the Mediterranean today is about $80 billion... I do want to underline that India will be more visible in the Mediterranean in times to come, and certainly, in that process, we count very much on Spain's support," he said.

Speaking on global uncertainties, Jaishankar underscored the need for cooperation among nations with shared values and interests. He expressed optimism that closer India-Spain ties and deeper India-EU partnerships would play a pivotal role in fostering global stability.

"The world may look today a little volatile and uncertain. It is important that countries and partners who have similar attitudes and converging interests work more closely. I'm very confident that strong India-Spain relations and a strong India-EU collaboration can be a stabilising factor in a turbulent world," the EAM added.

Palisades fire: Deadliest LA wildfire may have been sparked by hikers or local teenagers, say investigators

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Palisades fire: Deadliest LA wildfire may have been sparked by hikers or local teenagers, say investigators vkp

Los Angeles wildfires: Hikers or local teenagers may have started deadly Palisades blaze, say investigators

SHOCKING! Polish man confesses to killing woman based on coin toss, later rapes her dead body anr

SHOCKING! Polish man confesses to killing woman based on coin toss, later rapes her dead body

Gaza ceasefire talks progress, 33 Israeli hostages likely to be released in initial phase anr

Gaza ceasefire talks progress, 33 Israeli hostages likely to be released in initial phase

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH) shk

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

BREAKING: Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued shk

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation vkp

Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation

Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY

Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to start filming for YRF film in 2026? Read on ATG

Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to start filming for YRF film in 2026? Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions

Palisades fire: Deadliest LA wildfire may have been sparked by hikers or local teenagers, say investigators vkp

Los Angeles wildfires: Hikers or local teenagers may have started deadly Palisades blaze, say investigators

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon