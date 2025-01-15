December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% in December after increasing 0.3% in each of the previous four months. The index rose 3.2% over the last 12 months, lower than an expected 3.3% rise.

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Major U.S. indices surged Wednesday after consumer inflation came in lower than expected, and major banks posted strong fourth-quarter earnings.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% seasonally adjusted in December after rising 0.3% in November, which aligns with an estimated 0.3%. Over the last 12 months, the index increased 2.9% before seasonal adjustment, again in line with market estimates.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% in December after increasing 0.3% each of the previous four months. The index rose 3.2% over the last 12 months, lower than an expected 3.3% rise.

The index for food increased 0.3% in December after rising 0.4% in November, while the energy index rose 2.6% after rising 0.2% in November.

Notably, the shelter index increased 4.6% over the last year, registering the smallest 12-month increase since Jan. 2022.

Ellen Zentner, chief economist strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNBC that the CPI may help the Federal Reserve feel a little more dovish.

“It won’t change expectations for a pause later this month, but it should curb some of the talk about the Fed potentially raising rates,” Zentner said. “And judging by the market’s initial response, investors appeared to feel a sense of relief after a few months of stickier inflation readings.”

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have factored-in over 97% probability that the Fed will hold rates in its January meeting. This shows the underlying skepticism among investors as inflation is still above the central bank’s targeted rate.

Following the release of the inflation report, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) traded 1.75% higher, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) surged over 2%. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bearish’ territories for both these ETFs.

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:06 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail investors’ comments indicated a skeptical view of the ETFs.

Meanwhile, SPY and QQQ have gained nearly 25% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Keros Therapeutics Stock Heads For Record Low After Dosing Halt In Pulmonary Disease Trial, Retail Buzz Spikes

Keros Therapeutics Stock Heads For Record Low After Dosing Halt In Pulmonary Disease Trial, Retail Buzz Spikes

BNY Stock Gains On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Swings To Bullish

BNY Stock Gains On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Swings To Bullish

Recent Stories

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Delhi-NCR under GRAP-IV restrictions as AQI in capital approaches 400; HERE's what is banned & allowed dmn

Delhi-NCR under GRAP-IV restrictions as AQI in capital approaches 400; HERE's what is banned & allowed

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon