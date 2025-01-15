South Africa's massive crackdown on illegal gold mine: 60 bodies recovered, 132 miners rescued

In a shocking development, as many as 60 bodies have been found in an illegal gold mine in South Africa after authorities cut off supplies to force miners out. The operation, criticized by activists, has also rescued 132 miners.

Sixty bodies have been found in an illegal gold mine in South Africa, where authorities had cut off food and water supplies for several months in an attempt to force miners to leave. The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with activists describing it as "brutal" and "ruthless." According to the International New York Times, the police have recovered the bodies of 60 individuals and rescued 132 miners who are still alive.

The rescue operation, which involves using metal cages to retrieve bodies from a mine shaft located around 150 km from Johannesburg, is expected to continue for several days. While the exact number of miners still trapped more than 2 km underground remains unclear, authorities and activists believe over 100 workers could still be inside.

Illegal mining typically takes place in abandoned mines that companies have left behind due to the unprofitability of large-scale operations. Unlicensed miners, frequently immigrants from other African nations, gain access to these sites to extract any remaining resources.

The South African government defended its siege of the Stilfontein mine as a necessary step to combat illegal mining, which Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe referred to as "a war on the economy." He estimated that the illegal trade in precious metals was valued at 60 billion rand ($3.17 billion) in the previous year.

The government's crackdown, named "Vala Umgodi" (meaning "Close the hole" in isiZulu), has faced sharp criticism from human rights organizations and local residents. Meshack Mbangula, an activist from a mining group, described the operation as "brutal," adding, "Ruthless toward the Zama Zamas and the community."

Authorities have rescued 82 miners, all of whom will face charges for illegal mining and immigration violations.

"All 82 that have been arrested are facing illegal mining, trespassing, and contravention of the Immigration Act charges," police said in a statement, referring to those pulled out alive on Monday and Tuesday.

