South Africa's massive crackdown on illegal gold mine: 60 bodies recovered, 132 miners rescued

In a shocking development, as many as 60 bodies have been found in an illegal gold mine in South Africa after authorities cut off supplies to force miners out. The operation, criticized by activists, has also rescued 132 miners.

South Africa's massive crackdown on illegal gold mine: 60 bodies recovered, 132 miners rescued anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

Sixty bodies have been found in an illegal gold mine in South Africa, where authorities had cut off food and water supplies for several months in an attempt to force miners to leave. The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with activists describing it as "brutal" and "ruthless." According to the International New York Times, the police have recovered the bodies of 60 individuals and rescued 132 miners who are still alive. 

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

The rescue operation, which involves using metal cages to retrieve bodies from a mine shaft located around 150 km from Johannesburg, is expected to continue for several days. While the exact number of miners still trapped more than 2 km underground remains unclear, authorities and activists believe over 100 workers could still be inside.

Illegal mining typically takes place in abandoned mines that companies have left behind due to the unprofitability of large-scale operations. Unlicensed miners, frequently immigrants from other African nations, gain access to these sites to extract any remaining resources.

The South African government defended its siege of the Stilfontein mine as a necessary step to combat illegal mining, which Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe referred to as "a war on the economy." He estimated that the illegal trade in precious metals was valued at 60 billion rand ($3.17 billion) in the previous year.

The government's crackdown, named "Vala Umgodi" (meaning "Close the hole" in isiZulu), has faced sharp criticism from human rights organizations and local residents. Meshack Mbangula, an activist from a mining group, described the operation as "brutal," adding, "Ruthless toward the Zama Zamas and the community."

Authorities have rescued 82 miners, all of whom will face charges for illegal mining and immigration violations.

"All 82 that have been arrested are facing illegal mining, trespassing, and contravention of the Immigration Act charges," police said in a statement, referring to those pulled out alive on Monday and Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

Are Pakistan's ambitious naval aspirations a mirage amid economic turmoil? snt

Is Pakistan's ambitious naval aspiration a mirage in the face of economic turmoil?

GROUNDBREAKING: Scientists reveal face of 'completely lost' human ancestor, rewrite history of evolution shk

GROUNDBREAKING: Scientists reveal face of 'completely lost' human ancestor, rewrite history of evolution

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11 dmn

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

Secret meet about Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH) shk

Secret meeting on Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH)

Recent Stories

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers RBA

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon