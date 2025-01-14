Los Angeles wildfires: Hikers or local teenagers may have started deadly Palisades blaze, say investigators

The Palisades Fire, Los Angeles' deadliest wildfire, may have been accidentally started by hikers or linked to a New Year’s Eve blaze. Alongside the Eaton Fire, it has claimed 25 lives. Both fires are partly contained, but high winds heighten ongoing risks.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Los Angeles: Authorities investigating the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have suggested that the Palisades Fire, the largest and deadliest of the five fires raging across the region, may have been started accidentally. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire is believed to have originated on a trail frequented by hikers and local teenagers.  

The blaze began nearly a week ago and is thought to have started near Skull Rock, north of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. This area is a popular hiking destination and a hangout spot for teens.  

Edison International Stock Plunges As CEO Admits Uncertainty Amid Wildfire Liability Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

A recent theory suggests a possible connection between the Palisades Fire and a New Year’s Eve fire in the same area. Satellite imagery indicates an overlap between the source of the Palisades Fire and the earlier fireworks-related blaze.  

Officials investigating the cause have acknowledged the proximity of the two incidents. They are, however, not dismissing the possibility that trekkers in the area might have accidentally sparked the fire.  

The New Year’s Eve fire was reported shortly after midnight and contained within four hours after burning eight acres. Fire crews monitored the site for potential flare-ups, but the Palisades Fire later emerged, leading to devastating consequences.  

The confirmed death toll from the Palisades and Eaton fires has climbed to 25 as of Monday morning. Eight lives were lost in the Palisades Fire, while 17 fatalities were reported from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, reported TOI.

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

The Eaton Fire near Altadena and Pasadena, along with the Palisades Fire on Los Angeles' west side, was partly contained by Monday. However, the fires still pose a serious threat as strong winds are expected to return.

Meteorologists have issued a rare fire danger alert for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. This warning is similar to the one issued a week ago, just before the fires broke out. The Palisades and Eaton fires have since grown into two of the most deadly and destructive wildfires in California's history.  

