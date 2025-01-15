Polish PM Donald Tusk accuses Russia of plotting “acts of air terror” targeting airlines worldwide

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of Russia's alleged plans for global sabotage, including "acts of air terror" against airlines. Western officials suspect Russian involvement in sabotage plots and incidents.

Polish PM Donald Tusk accuses Russia of plotting acts of air terror targeting airlines worldwide
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded the alarm on Russia's alleged plans for global sabotage, including "acts of air terror" targeting airlines worldwide. Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk spoke about the validity of concerns regarding Russia's intentions, but declined to elaborate.

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” Tusk said.

The Kremlin has previously dismissed Western accusations of sponsoring sabotage and attacks in Europe. However, Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was involved in a plot to place incendiary devices on cargo planes bound for North America, including incidents in Germany and England.

Recently, Azerbaijan accused Russia of inadvertently downing an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan on December 25, resulting in 38 fatalities. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret for the "tragic incident" but didn't acknowledge the responsibility.

Poland's pro-EU government believes Russia is engaging in hybrid warfare against Poland and other Western nations in retaliation for their support of Ukraine. The government has accused Russia and its ally Belarus of orchestrating a migration crisis on the EU's eastern border to create chaos and division.

In response to alleged sabotage, including arson attacks, Poland's foreign minister ordered the closure of a Russian consulate last year.

