'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Tom Homan was the public face of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies during his first term, which broke with the practice of keeping families together during detention and deportation proceedings. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tom Homan, his former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will serve as 'border czar' with oversight over immigration, maritime and aviation security in the upcoming administration.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said on TRUTH.

“I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump added.

Homan stood by Trump’s "zero tolerance" immigration policies during his first term, which broke with the practice of keeping families together during detention and deportation proceedings. As a result, thousands of undocumented migrant children were separated from family members, drawing widespread backlash.

However, in an interview, Homan downplayed the possibility of similar impacts as Trump’s plans for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants takes shape, saying that “families could be deported together.”

The interviewer said, "We have seen one estimate that says it would cost $88 billion to deport a million people a year"

To which Tom Homan says, "I don't know if that's accurate or not."

"Is that what American taxpayer should expect?" the interviewer says.

"What price do you put on national security is that worth it"

"Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families," the interviewer asked.

"Of course yes, families can be deported together," Tom said.

