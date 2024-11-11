Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tom Homan, his former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will serve as "border czar" in the upcoming administration.

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tom Homan, his former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will serve as "border czar" in the upcoming administration.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” he wrote late Sunday on his Truth Social site.

Homan’s role had been anticipated in a Trump second term, focusing on border security.

In addition to managing the southern and northern borders as well as "maritime and aviation security," Trump specified that Homan will be "in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens back to their country of origin," a key element of his agenda.

Trump added that he had “no doubt” Homan would “do a fantastic, and long-awaited job.”

Who is Tom Homan?

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again, he has announced his intent to appoint Thomas Homan as 'border czar'. Homan, known for his tough stance on immigration and enforcement policies, previously served as acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from 2017 to 2018 under Trump. This appointment marks a return to the administration for Homan, who has spent the intervening years actively advocating for strict immigration policies.

Homan, born in West Carthage, New York, began his career in law enforcement as a police officer before joining the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) in 1984. He worked as a Border Patrol agent and later took on investigative and supervisory roles. In 2013, under President Obama, Homan was appointed as the Executive Associate Director of ICE, earning a Presidential Rank Award in 2015 for his enforcement efforts. Throughout his career, Homan developed a reputation as a staunch enforcer of immigration laws, often emphasizing deportation as a primary tool.

In 2014, Homan began advocating for the use of family separation as a deterrent against illegal border crossings. Described by journalist Caitlin Dickerson as the "intellectual father" of the policy, Homan argued that separating families could dissuade undocumented immigration. His ideas gained traction in 2018 when the Trump administration formalized the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which led to widespread family separations. Homan defended the approach, asserting its effectiveness despite public backlash and legal challenges.

Homan's time as acting ICE Director

After Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Homan was appointed acting ICE director, replacing Daniel Ragsdale. Under his leadership, ICE arrests surged, and he became known for statements suggesting undocumented immigrants “should be afraid.” In 2018, Homan’s vocal opposition to sanctuary cities intensified, as he publicly argued that politicians supporting sanctuary policies should face criminal charges.

Homan’s tenure was marked by a record increase in immigration enforcement operations. In one of his last major acts as ICE director, he advised then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to enact the “Zero Tolerance” policy fully. Homan retired in June 2018 but continued to defend the family separation policy in public forums.

Homan's post-government advocacy

Since leaving government, Homan has continued to push for hardline immigration policies. He has been a regular contributor on Fox News and joined the Heritage Foundation, where he supported Project 2025—a proposal advocating for expanded arrests, detentions, and deportations of undocumented immigrants. As per political observers, his statements at recent conservative conferences, such as his July 2024 pledge to lead the “biggest deportation force” in US history, underscore his unwavering commitment to strict border control.

Trump’s recent announcement on Truth Social confirmed that Homan would oversee border security, maritime and aviation enforcement, and deportation efforts across the nation. Trump praised Homan’s dedication, calling him a “stalwart on border control” and expressing confidence in his ability to fulfill this demanding role.

As border czar, Homan’s duties will extend beyond the US-Mexico border, likely involving comprehensive strategies for enforcing immigration laws across multiple channels. Homan has described the current administration’s approach as “national suicide,” promising to drastically reverse current immigration policies.

Homan’s appointment signals a return to stringent immigration control measures, marking a significant shift from recent policies under President Joe Biden.

Latest Videos