Modi in Mauritius: How India's 'close maritime neighbour' welcomed PM (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on an official State Visit to participate as the chief guest in the island nation's 57th National Day celebrations on March 12.
 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 9:05 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mauritius on an official State Visit to participate as the chief guest in the island nation's National Day celebrations on Tuesday, March 11. PM Modi departed for Mauritius on Monday night and is scheduled to attend the country's 57th National Day festivities on March 12.
 

article_image2

At 6 am, he was received by the top personalities of Mauritius. Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam welcomed him with a garland.

Ramgoolam was joined by the deputy PM, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.


article_image3

200 dignitaries

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome PM Modi at this early hour, which included MPs, MLAs, Diplomatic Corps and religious leaders.
 

article_image4

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Port Louis in Mauritius. He departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit. He will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12.

article_image5

This is his second visit to Mauritius as Prime Minister, after the visit in 2015.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is towards strengthening "India-Mauritus enduring ties."

"Strengthening India-Mauritus enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

article_image6

Members of the Indian Community gathered at the airport were excited to catch a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister.

Sharad Barnwal, a member of the Indian diaspora, said "We are all very excited. We have gathered here since morning. The friendship between India and Mauritius has always been great, and after this visit of PM Modi, the relationship will get stronger."

