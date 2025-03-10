Trump warns of higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, says US has been 'ripped off for years'

US President Donald Trump hinted at potential tariff hikes on Mexico and Canada, accusing globalists of exploiting the US. He temporarily delayed tariffs on select goods but warned of a major tariff move from April 2.

Trump warns of higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, says US has been 'ripped off for years' ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

US President Donald Trump jested that tariffs against neighboring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future, Fox News reported on Sunday (local time).

Trump said that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

"I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs]," he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for Capital Expenditure spending and shareholder purposes. "But the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up..." he added, as per Fox News.

China's silent war on Tibetan culture: The quiet erasure of an identity

"For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said that the US would get back at the other countries for the same, as per Fox News.

"This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we're going to do is get it back," he said.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, citing the countries' alleged border control issues leading to fentanyl pouring into the US and killing American citizens, Fox News reported.

Earlier on March 7, Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a short-term period for certain products before the "big one" from April 2. He said he agreed after having "fruitful conversations" with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum while he slammed Canada for being a "high tariff nation".

As per an official, the modifications in tariffs against Canada and Mexico are being brought in to "protect American car manufacturers and American farmers".

It was noted that this will thus exclude the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-eligible goods from existing tariffs. As per CNN, the USMCA was negotiated by Trump during his first term, which makes the three North American countries a free trade zone.

Also read: "US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism dmn

"US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism

Air India flight returns after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction, passengers face major inconvenience dmn

Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight turns back after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction

China's silent war on Tibetan culture: The quiet erasure of an identity ddr

China's silent war on Tibetan culture: The quiet erasure of an identity

US: Indian-origin student vanishes during spring break trip in Punta Cana; Authorities launch probe anr

US: Indian-origin student vanishes during spring break trip in Punta Cana; Authorities launch probe

Liberal Party picks Mark Carney as Canada PM, will replace Justin Trudeau anr

Liberal Party picks Mark Carney as Canada PM, set to succeed Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

India wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW ATG

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police Constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips gcw

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Video Icon
Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

Video Icon
Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Video Icon
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Video Icon