AllEyesOnBangladeshHindus: Bollywood celebs who posted 'All eyes on Rafah' under fire over silence

Bangladesh is facing severe unrest after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation, with Islamist extremists exploiting the power vacuum to target Hindus. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the hashtag "All eyes on Bangladesh", criticising Bollywood celebrities for their silence on the attacks against Hindus and temples in the country.

Dhaka: Bangladesh is experiencing severe turmoil as Islamist extremists take advantage of the political instability after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. In the ensuing power vacuum, these extremist groups have intensified their attacks on the Hindu minority, unleashing a wave of terror that includes burning homes, abducting women, and widespread violence. Hasina, who escaped to India aboard a military aircraft, is reportedly contemplating seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. However, her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has dismissed these claims, asserting that she has no intentions of returning to Bangladesh either.

Meanwhile, 'All eyes on Bangladesh Hindus' is trending on social media, where netizens are slamming Bollywood celebrities for their silence on attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. They previously showed their support for Rafah in southern Gaza, where 45 people died and over 200 were left injured after an Israeli airstrike. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tripti Dimri, and Richa Chadha, had posted on their social media, 'All eyes on Rafah'. However, no celebrities have come forward to condemn attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh violence, which is being severely criticised by netizens.

A troubling video went viral showing a Bangladeshi Hindu woman pleading for safety, highlighting the dire situation faced by minority communities in Bangladesh. The emotional footage depicts her distress as she describes her home being vandalized by self-proclaimed revolutionaries and receiving death threats urging her family to escape to India.

Sheikh Hasina's ties with India are deeply rooted in her personal history, dating back to the 1975 turmoil in Bangladesh when the Indira Gandhi government provided her with sanctuary after her family, including her father Mujibur Rahman, was tragically assassinated. Given this longstanding connection, forsaking her at this juncture would be a complex decision, taking into account her established rapport with the Indian capital.

On Sunday, violence reached a tragic peak with clashes causing hundreds of deaths, including that of Haradhan Roy, a Hindu councillor and member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League. The escalating conflict between protesters calling for Hasina’s resignation and government supporters has led to the imposition of an indefinite curfew and a suspension of internet connectivity.

