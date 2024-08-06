Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Getting death threats': Bangladeshi Hindu woman's heart-wrenching video amid genocide claims surfaces | WATCH

    In a deeply distressing development, a video featuring a Bangladeshi Hindu woman pleading for safety has gone viral, shedding light on the severe plight of minority communities in Bangladesh. 

    Bangladesh unrest
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    In a deeply distressing development, a video featuring a Bangladeshi Hindu woman pleading for safety has gone viral, shedding light on the severe plight of minority communities in Bangladesh. The emotional footage captures the woman's anguish as she describes her home being vandalized by self-proclaimed revolutionaries and receiving death threats demanding her family flee to India.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

    "My house was vandalized by the so called revolutionaries. My family and I are getting death threats and we're being forced to leave Bangladesh and flee to India. Am I not a citizen of Bangladesh? Am I not free to live here? Why should my family and I look for shelter in India? Is it because we are Hindus?" the woman said in an emotional outburst.

    Bangladesh is currently engulfed in turmoil as Islamist extremists exploit the recent political instability following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With a power vacuum at the helm, extremist groups have escalated their attacks on the Hindu minority, unleashing a wave of terror characterized by the burning of homes, abduction of women, and widespread violence.

    Eyewitness reports and videos from the affected regions paint a harrowing picture. Hindu homes and temples, including ISKCON and the Kali temple, have been looted and set ablaze. Women are being abducted and taken to unknown locations, with the attackers showing blatant disregard for both the law and human life. The community is now living in constant fear for their lives, exacerbated by the government's slow and insufficient response.

    The violence reached a grim milestone on Sunday, with clashes resulting in hundreds of deaths, including that of Haradhan Roy, a Hindu councillor and member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League. The violence has led to the imposition of an indefinite curfew and the cutting off of internet connectivity as clashes between protesters demanding Hasina’s resignation and government supporters intensify.

    Also read: Pakistan ISI, China hand suspected in Bangladesh unrest leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster

    International human rights organizations have condemned the escalating violence and urged immediate action to protect the Hindu minority. However, with the Bangladeshi authorities struggling to address the crisis, the situation remains dire.

