'We love you, America': Biden shares final message with selfie as he bids farewell before Trump's inauguration

In a historic transition of power, Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the US Capitol Rotunda, will also mark the inauguration of Vice President-elect JD Vance, who will take the oath first. The event follows Trump's recent certification by Congress as the electoral college victor.

Ahead of the transition, outgoing President Joe Biden shared an emotional farewell post on social media. Accompanied by a selfie with First Lady Jill Biden, he wrote, "One more selfie for the road. We love you, America," expressing his gratitude as he prepares to leave office.

In another post on X, Biden said, "It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people."

"For me, the People’s House has always been about welcoming everyone. America, thank you for trusting me with this sacred place. I’ve loved opening the doors to the Oval Office wider than ever these past four years," he added in another post accompanied with a video.

On Monday, Biden welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the White House for a courtesy visit. The Bidens exchanged brief remarks with their successors before heading inside the building, marking one of the final traditions before the transfer of power.

The swearing-in will be followed by President Trump's signing ceremony in the President's Room, a custom dating back to Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981. This event symbolizes the new president's first official acts, as he signs key nominations, memorandums, and proclamations.

Following the signing, Trump will attend a luncheon, review the troops, and join the inaugural parade heading toward Capitol Hill. Later, he and the First Lady will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and address guests at the Convention Centre.

The day’s celebrations will culminate with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by appearances at the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. Trump will conclude his inaugural day with a return to the White House.

Speaking on Sunday, President-elect Trump reiterated his commitment to reversing policies of the outgoing Biden administration. He announced plans to revoke numerous executive orders within hours of assuming office, branding them "destructive and radical." He vowed to declare these orders "null and void" by the end of Monday.

