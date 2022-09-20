Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leopard stuck on mango tree, rescued after eight long hours: watch video

    A viral video surfaced online showing a leopard stuck on a mango tree. The animal was rescued after eight hours amid a massive crowd of onlookers.

    Leopard stuck on mango tree, rescued after eight long hours: watch video - gps
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    We all know that Leopards are the best tree climbers. They are experts at mounting giant trees and habitually taking their prey up with them to evade predators like lions, hyenas and other animals. One such video of a leopard resting on a mango tree branch has emerged on social media. However, as the camera zooms out, if you notice carefully, you will realise the leopard is stuck on the tree.

    After the adventure went wrong, the leopard got stuck on a mango tree and could not come down. The 14-second-long viral video shows the leopard standing on a tree branch, as onlookers' voices can be heard in the background. 

    Twitter user and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    Reportedly, forest officers and firefighters rescued the animal after eight hours of operation. At the same time, the sea of people gathered there to witness the captivating moment. 

    In the Twitter thread, Praveen Kaswan mentioned, "There were Standard operating procedures, but every situation is unique with different challenges." The IFS officer also said that the happening occurred two or three months back, and the forest officials struggled to convince the big cat to bring it down. Praveen Kaswan posted a thread on the details of the incident with various pictures.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 31K views and 1682 likes. Netizens praised the forest officials' successful rescue attempt in the comments section. A user wrote, "Sir, I Appreciate the Successful rescue operation. Sir, may I know in which state the incident took place. West Bengal?" Another person commented, "Now you imagine what will happen with Cheetah on the tree.....Oh!! do cheetahs climb trees?" Take a look.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
