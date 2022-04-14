Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Police resolve elderly couple's fight; watch adorable patch up video

    A video of UP Police resolving the fight of an elderly couple and giving them sweets after their patch up is making rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop watching the adorable video.

    UP Police resolve elderly couple's fight; watch adorable patch up video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gonda, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    The internet, with its amazing video collection, never fails to impress us. The platform is filled with unique and hilarious videos that can make us sit for long hours online. Most of the videos can bring up a smile on our faces. Such a video is going viral, and we would love to share it with you. An adorable video of UP police resolving a fight between an elderly couple and giving them sweets after their patch up is going viral.

    In the video, an elderly couple named Shivanath and Janka Devi can be seen standing in the Gonda police station in Uttar Pradesh. After a nasty fight between the couple, they decided to live separately. But now, they wanted to resolve the fight with the help of the police. SP Santosh Mishra heard the complaints of the elderly couple and settled the quarrel between them. However, as a caring gesture, the police gave them sweets and asked the couple to feed each other sweets as proof of ending the quarrel between them. While giving the sweet to his wife, the husband can be heard saying that he hopes she won't bite his hand, making the adorable video more hilarious. Take a look for yourself:

    The cute video was shared by a Twitter user named Sachin Kaushik, who is also a police officer in UP, and the video has gathered around 9 lakh views and about 40K views from the date of sharing. The numbers are still increasing rapidly. However, the incident happened on Monday in Katra Bazar, Gonda of Uttar Pradesh.

    Netizens found the video very cute and loaded the comment section with love and praise. Many users praised the police force for resolving their fights, while few others enjoyed watching the video and expressed their love for the couples through love and heart emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man stealing money from the groom's garland leaves netizens in splits

    ALSO READ: Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Three tigers hunt for a duck in lake; watch who gets it-tgy

    Three tigers hunt for a duck in lake; watch who gets it

    Watch Young man in skirt dances to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song on US streets-tgy

    Watch: Young man in skirt dances to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song on US streets

    Watch Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall; leaves internet emotional-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall; leaves internet emotional

    Watch Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out-tgy

    Watch: Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out

    Watch Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy-tgy

    Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

    'Shocking': Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

    Netflix or Amazon? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage telecast rights sold to an OTT giant for this amount RBA

    Netflix or Amazon? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage telecast rights sold to an OTT giant for this amount

    Three tigers hunt for a duck in lake; watch who gets it-tgy

    Three tigers hunt for a duck in lake; watch who gets it

    Watch Young man in skirt dances to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song on US streets-tgy

    Watch: Young man in skirt dances to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song on US streets

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception?

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon