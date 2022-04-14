UP Police resolve elderly couple's fight; watch adorable patch up video

A video of UP Police resolving the fight of an elderly couple and giving them sweets after their patch up is making rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop watching the adorable video.

The internet, with its amazing video collection, never fails to impress us. The platform is filled with unique and hilarious videos that can make us sit for long hours online. Most of the videos can bring up a smile on our faces. Such a video is going viral, and we would love to share it with you. An adorable video of UP police resolving a fight between an elderly couple and giving them sweets after their patch up is going viral.

In the video, an elderly couple named Shivanath and Janka Devi can be seen standing in the Gonda police station in Uttar Pradesh. After a nasty fight between the couple, they decided to live separately. But now, they wanted to resolve the fight with the help of the police. SP Santosh Mishra heard the complaints of the elderly couple and settled the quarrel between them. However, as a caring gesture, the police gave them sweets and asked the couple to feed each other sweets as proof of ending the quarrel between them. While giving the sweet to his wife, the husband can be heard saying that he hopes she won't bite his hand, making the adorable video more hilarious. Take a look for yourself:

The cute video was shared by a Twitter user named Sachin Kaushik, who is also a police officer in UP, and the video has gathered around 9 lakh views and about 40K views from the date of sharing. The numbers are still increasing rapidly. However, the incident happened on Monday in Katra Bazar, Gonda of Uttar Pradesh.

Netizens found the video very cute and loaded the comment section with love and praise. Many users praised the police force for resolving their fights, while few others enjoyed watching the video and expressed their love for the couples through love and heart emojis.

