Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm

    A video of a little girl applying makeup to look just like her pet dog is winning the hearts of the people.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Animal and cute kids' videos on the internet can definitely make our day brighter. Everyone loves to see the rare and funny moments between the two. Such an adorable video of a little girl putting up makeup just to look like her pet dog is making rounds on the internet, and netizens are in love with it.

    In the video, a little girl can be seen applying some makeup on her cute little face. Seeing this, her surprised mother can be heard asking why is she applying makeup. To which she responds promptly that she wanted too like like her pet dog Francisco. Her mother couldn't control her laughter as she broke out into a laugh. The little girl's mother also shares the toddler's photo along with their pet dog, and you won't be surprised to see that the girl has matched the colour tones perfectly with that of the dog. Take a look at the cute video for yourself:

    The video was shared on the Good News Movement’s Instagram page, and people have loved and delighted after watching it. The video has gathered almost 11 million views and 1,396,261 likes so far, and the numbers are still increasing rapidly. However, netizens loaded the comment section with lovely comments, emojis and hearts. Many of them praised and stated that the little girl had talent as she got the colour scheme right, while many others just loved her innocence and expressed their love for her and for a few others, the video made them laugh and brightened up their day.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
