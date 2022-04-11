Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man stealing money from the groom's garland leaves netizens in splits

    A video of a man stealing money from the groom's garland is making rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop their laugh watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The internet, with its variety of videos, never fails us in excitement. Hundreds and thousands of videos keep us sitting online for hours. Some may really excite us, while some can bring us a smile on our faces. Such an entertaining video is making rounds on social media, and we would love to share it with you. A video of a man stealing a couple of currency notes from the groom's garland is making everyone laugh.

    In the video, a groom can be seen sitting in a hall surrounded by his friends and relatives. The groom is seen wearing a garland entirely made up of money. After some moments, a man sitting beside the groom can be seen trying out to pull out some currencies from the groom's garland. However, the groom turns to him, and he pulls back his hands. Again after some time, he again gives it a try, and this time he succeeds in pulling out a few currencies from the groom's garland. With background music from the series Scam 1992, the whole video has made the internet laugh. Take a look for yourself:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A groom's garland is a common accessory that is gifted to the groom during his wedding ceremony. However, the video was shared on an Instagram page named ghantaa and has made the internet laugh out loud. The video has gathered more than 13 lakh views and 99,640 likes so far. The amusing viral video has entertained the netizens, and they can't stop making jokes and memes about the situation.

    Many of the users liked the video and expressed how much they laughed after watching it, while a few others loaded with funny comments about the situation. One user stated that it was almost a desi version of Money Heist and many others filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

