REAL or FAKE? Ghost video from TN's Villupuram goes viral (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media claimed to show a ghost in Villupuram. The Tamil Nadu Fact Check team clarified the truth behind the viral video.

Ghost Movie Fans From children to adults, the word "ghost" sends shivers down spines. Ghost stories have been adapted into numerous films, from Tamil cinema to Hollywood, generating substantial revenue. The popularity of horror films is evident. Recently, the Tamil film 'Demonte Colony' was a huge hit, demonstrating the large fan base for ghost stories. The debate about the existence of ghosts continues. It is believed that the spirit of a deceased person becomes a ghost.

Ghost Sighting?

Do Ghosts Exist? Many believe that ghosts haunt certain places, especially abandoned houses. Videos of ghostly figures in white clothing startling drivers on roads are common on social media. A similar incident occurred in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Videos of an alleged ghost sighting in Kuttaripatti, Villupuram, went viral.

Is the Ghost Video Real? The video caused fear among locals, who were afraid to go out at night. As the news spread online, questions about its authenticity arose. The Tamil Nadu Fact Check team provided clarification, stating that the viral photo and video were from an incident in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in July.

Fact Check Team's Findings The Uttar Pradesh police investigated the video and declared the ghost sighting a hoax. The same video is now circulating as having occurred in Villupuram. The Fact Check team confirmed it is a hoax.

