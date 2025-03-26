user
"Always speaking through football": Messi's first response after Argentina's historic 4-1 victory over Brazil

Lionel Messi took to social media to celebrate Argentina's historic 4-1 win over Brazil, qualifying them for the 2026 World Cup.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

Lionel Messi may not have been on the pitch, but he was certainly watching as Argentina's national team made history with a 4-1 victory over Brazil in their CONMEBOL qualifying match. Messi, who missed the match due to unclear reasons, took to Instagram to celebrate his teammates' win, posting a story with the score and accompanying applause emojis.

article_image2

Translating his recent story to English, he wrote, “Inside, outside, wherever it may be with this National Team. Always SPEAKING through football”.

“Congratulations on the great match you played last night and also on the win against Uruguay”.


article_image3

The victory marked a significant milestone for Argentina, as they became the fourth team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, joining Japan, New Zealand, and Iran. This achievement comes after a remarkable run in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, where Argentina has led from the start, with impressive away wins in Brazil and Uruguay.

article_image4

The 4-1 win over Brazil was a historic feat, as it marked the first time Argentina has scored four goals against their arch-rivals in a World Cup qualifier. Moreover, it was Argentina's first home win against Brazil since qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

article_image5

In a match dominated by Albiceleste,  Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone found the back of the net for Argentina while Matheus Cunha scored the only goal for Brazil.

article_image6

Before the match, Raphinha had said: “We’ll beat them (Argentina) up… Absolutely! Beat them up! On the pitch and off the pitch if we have to. For sure I’m going to (score a goal against Argentina). I’m going in with everything I’ve got…”

The response from Messi and other players seems to be aimed at Raphinha's remarks and other Selecao players.

