Baby dinosaurs running on a beach? Viral video leaves netizens amazed; Watch

We all have grown up watching the fantasy genre movies such as Jurassic Park, Godzilla and King Kong. After watching such movies we all have thought if what would have happened if they still existed in this world. Terrifying right! Well, now a video of a few baby dinosaurs running through a beach is going viral over the internet and netizens are going crazy after watching it. But does the video really shows up baby dinosaurs? Let's find out.

The 14-second long video appears to show a group of baby dinosaurs running on a beach. They can be seen running through wet sand at a great speed. The creatures running through the beach look like young long-necked dinosaur species sauropods. But the illusion video is of Coatis with their tail holding up in the air running through the beach. The video appears to be edited and played on rewind mode. Take a look at the video:

Coatis, which are also known as coatimundis belong to the family of Procyonidae. These diurnal mammals are mostly found in South America, Central America, southwestern United States and Mexico. An adult coati can range up to 33 to 69 cm in length from their head to tail tip and weigh between 2 and 8 kg.

The viral video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden with a caption saying it took the user a few seconds to figure out the reality of this video. The video has gone crazy viral and has gathered around 15 million views from the date of sharing.

However, the video after sharing on the internet has left everyone confused. A user stated that the video is so good and it even took him a few moments to understand the reality. But some people figured out the illusion quickly and stated that it wasn't a group of dinosaurs.

