    Watch: Fox cubs ball play in the garden; cute video will make your day

    An adorable video shows two fox cubs playing with a ball in a garden. The video will certainly make you go ‘aww’.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Social media is a treasure for cute videos of animals doing hilarious things and heartwarming gestures. Clips of these little animals are the best medicine to reduce your stress levels after a hectic day. One such video of two fox cubs playing with a ball in the garden has been doing rounds on the net and will surely make your day.

    The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, "Fox cubs playing with a ball in the garden." In the video, two fox cubs are playing with a ball.

    The place looks like somebody's backyard, showing the two adorable animals curiously playing with the ball. While playing, the fox cubs can be seen prancing and jumping like cats. One of the cubs even rolls over while grabbing the ball.

    After being shared on digital media, the video garnered over 252K views and tons of reactions. The cuteness of the fox cubs has bowled over netizens. While some expressed their wish to pet the babies, others requested the full version of the video.

    A user wrote, "sooo cute!! i love the hopping around!" Another commented, "If you watch how they hunt in the snow it's practice. So freaking cute though." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
