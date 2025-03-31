user
Strategy Stock Pares Early Morning Losses On Biggest 2025 Bitcoin Purchase – But Retail Doubts BTC Play

With over half a million BTC in its reserves, Strategy moves closer to its ambitious goal of raising $42 billion for further acquisitions.

Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Strategy (MSTR) shares pared early morning losses to trade marginally in the red after the company announced its largest Bitcoin (BTC) purchase of the year, acquiring 22,028 of the apex cryptocurrency.

The latest acquisition brings its total holdings to 528,165 BTC, roughly 2.5% of all Bitcoin that will ever be issued.

Despite this being the company’s ninth Bitcoin purchase this year and the largest of 2025, the stock was weighed down by the broader market sell-off as Wall Street awaited the roll-out of Trump's tariffs on April 2.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that between March 24 and March 30, Strategy purchased its latest haul of Bitcoin at an average price of $86,969, spending $1.9 billion. 

The company financed its latest purchase using proceeds from its at-the-market stock sales and preferred stock offerings, part of a broader strategy to raise $42 billion by 2027 for further Bitcoin accumulation.

Chairman Michael Saylor has been vocal about his long-term vision for Bitcoin, calling it a future $200 trillion asset class. 

In an interview with CoinDesk last week, he described Bitcoin as a foundation for the AI-driven internet economy and projected that U.S. government adoption would push global acceptance.

According to him, President Trump's recent executive order establishing a U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is a significant step in that direction. 

Trump’s executive order directs the Treasury Department to hold its Bitcoin reserves permanently and seek budget-neutral methods to accumulate more. 

It also calls for the creation of a digital asset stockpile, managing seized cryptocurrencies as part of national financial strategy. Saylor believes the policy shift signals a turning point for Bitcoin adoption. 

“It becomes a fait accompli,” he said. “When the U.S. embraces the network, its allies will follow, and even adversaries will be forced to adopt it.”

Bitcoin is currently trading around $83,000, relatively flat over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Screenshot 2025-03-31 104756.png Strategy retail sentiment and message volume on March 31 as of 7:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Strategy’s stock dipped lower into the ‘bearish’ zone amid tepid levels of chatter.

One user highlighted the stock’s recent rebound as a false breakout and said it is once again dipping into the downtrend channel. 

Another user suggested that government support for Bitcoin remains weak, calling Strategy a “strong sell.”

Strategy shares are down over 3% year-to-date in 2025 but have gained more than 76% over the past year.

