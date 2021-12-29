  • Facebook
    'Being rich is boring': British man who made millions with Bitcoin misses regular job

    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    Who says money can buy everything? A person in Britain who became a millionaire from Bitcoin is today unhappy with his riches. So much so that he now feels that he is missing his previous life when he was doing a regular job. According to reports, the man shared his experience of getting rich on social media without revealing his identity. 

    He said he learned about Bitcoin in 2014. Over the next year-and-a-half, he kept investing money in cryptocurrency. He invested all his savings in Bitcoin. In 2017, he made a profit of Rs 20 crore. In 2019, they earned more than Rs 62 crore from cryptocurrency. At the age of 35, he became a billionaire.

    The person said that after earning so much money, he quit his job. But now, he seems to be missing the pleasure of working from an office. He says that his life is boring now. The billionaire said he could buy many things with the money he had but his old days cannot be bought even if he wants to. He thinks that he got so much money by cheating and not through his hard work.  

    It now feels like I used a cheat code on my life and now I am unsure how to make it fun again, he posted on Reddit. The anonymous investor said that he used to love his job and that it was a source of lots of excitement in my life. Now that he is a multi-millionaire, he said it was hard to recreate that feeling with just money.  According to reports, the person was previously working as a Content Creator and used to get a salary of Rs 25 lakh per month. Back then, he never acquired a taste for expensive stuff and instead saved a large portion of his salary each year.

