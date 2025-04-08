Business

Akums drugs to Nippon Life: Top 10 gainers today in the stock market

1- Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price

Increase - 10.20%

Current Price - ₹982.80

2- Chola Financial Holdings Share Price

Increase - 8.63%

Current Price - ₹1693.40

3- Akums Drugs & Pharma Share Price

Increase - 7.97%

Current Price - ₹455.40

4- Policy Bazaar Share Price

Increase - 7.07%

Current Price - ₹1547.70

5- Authum Investment Share Price

Increase - 6.67%

Current Price - ₹1614.45

6- Rainbow Children Share Price

Increase - 6.56%

Current Price - ₹1498.00

7- PG Electroplast Share Price

Increase - 6.34%

Current Price - ₹865.55

8- Nippon Life AMC Share Price

Increase - 6.28%

Current Price - ₹566.05

9- Kaynes Technology Share Price

Increase - 5.92%

Current Price - ₹4702.40

10- LIC Housing Share Price

Increase - 5.67%

Current Price - ₹574.20

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock

