    Bizarre: Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have 'world's biggest lips' reveals latest beauty goal

    A Bulgarian woman, Andrea Ivanova, previously hit the headlines after revealing she had spent 8,000 pounds (close to Rs 8 lakh) on her voluptuous pout in a bid to have the 'world's biggest lips'.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Andra Ivanova, a native of Sofia, Bulgaria, who hit the headlines for spending 8,000 pounds (close to Rs 8 lakh) on her plump pout in a bid to have the 'world's largest lips', has revealed her most recent beauty objective.

    The 25-year-old social media influencer recently auctioned off "kisses for cash" on Instagram to upgrade her appearance in preparation for the holiday season and finance her pricey lifestyle. Andrea began the metamorphosis in 2018, intending to resemble a Bratz doll, and she has since had more surgeries, including chin and jaw filler.

    Andrea Ivanova has recently undergone cheekbone fillers to break a new world record and claim the title of having the 'world's biggest cheekbones'.

    "I want, in addition to the biggest lips in the world, to have some of the biggest cheekbones too," Andrea, who has 25,000 followers on Instagram, told DailyMail UK.

    "I've had four hyaluronic acid injections in my cheekbones so far, but I will undergo two more within the week. For the healing process, I need to avoid strong pressure on the face for up to three days afterwards. My aim is to model and gain significant enlargement of them, but of course, I still want bigger lips, too. I will continue with more injections in [both] to make them even bigger," the Bulgarian woman added.

    The former philosophy student has had over 34 injections in her lips and will likely get more. Andrea alleges that some clinics "refuse" to give her further lip fillers because they are too large, and additional injections could negatively affect her health. Her previous medical professionals had cautioned her to pay attention to any discomfort in her mouth because upcoming surgeries might be "fatal."

    "My lips are still not big enough and I want them much bigger than now. Every month, I will get more fillers, but I can't even count how much money I've spent in total," she opined.

    Andrea has already spent almost 1,600 pounds (close to Rs 1.6 lakh) on her cheekbones, and while she likes how she looks, not everyone does.

    "There are many negative comments about me everywhere and a lot of people don't approve of my new enlarged chin either. My face is sharper now, but I like it a lot. Even though my family don't approve of my new look, they have to respect my choice for my change. I don't worry about people's comments, as I have my own taste and views on beauty – I follow them strictly. Each person should satisfy themselves without fearing or worrying about the opinion of others because the meaning of life is to be happy," the Bulgarian woman concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
