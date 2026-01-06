A JBL Bluetooth speaker that spent three months floating in the sea has amazed fans after still working perfectly. The viral video shows it playing music despite being covered in mud and shells.

Not all waterproof gadgets live up to their promises, but social media users are claiming that JBL speakers are a rare exception. A recently surfaced video shows a JBL Bluetooth speaker that apparently floated in the sea for around three months—yet still works perfectly. Many are calling this a serendipitous yet flawless example of brand promotion.

Three Months Submerged

The viral clip shows the JBL speaker lying on the shoreline, covered in sea mud, shells, and other marine debris. Small sea creatures crawl across its surface, indicating it spent a long time submerged. Despite the harsh marine conditions, the speaker still works. The music plays clearly, and the device vibrates with each beat, leaving viewers stunned by its resilience.

Social Media Calls It the Best Ad

The video has already been viewed by over 200 million people, with many calling it the most convincing advertisement ever. One user commented, “Survived the ocean like it was built by NASA, JBL is here to last.” Others suggested the company should officially use the video for marketing, praising JBL as the king of Bluetooth speakers. Some even joked that the marketing team must have earned a vacation after this accidental stunt.

Skepticism and Questions

While many are impressed, some viewers raised doubts about the speaker’s durability. Questions about battery life, saltwater damage, and the accumulation of barnacles over three months were commonly mentioned. Despite these concerns, the video continues to inspire awe and admiration, proving that JBL speakers are being noticed not just for their sound, but also for their extraordinary resilience in extreme conditions.