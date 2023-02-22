Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW

These brilliant beauty techniques and hacks can help you look your best without breaking the budget.

Beauty is a highly personal concept that signifies different things to different individuals. Some are concerned with having lush hair or nicely maintained nails. For others, having perfect skin is important. Whatever beauty means to you, there are some tricks that we all wish we had known sooner. Consider the following:

Buy a silk or satin pillow cover

Cotton pillows can cause frizz and breakage due to friction. Wearing a silk or satin pillowcase can assist to prevent friction, keeping your hair silky and healthy.

Make the perfect winged eyeliner with a spoon

If you're having trouble creating the ideal winged eyeliner, try using a spoon as a guide. To make the ideal wing, place the curved part of the spoon against the outer corner of your eye and use it as a stencil.

Before applying makeup, ice your face

Place an ice cube in a clean handkerchief and press it against your face for a few minutes before applying makeup. This will help minimise puffiness, redness, and irritation, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalised.

Purchase a high-quality hairbrush

A top-quality hairbrush can make or break how your hair looks and feels. Invest on a brush with natural bristles. It will assist to soften and shine your hair.

Use coconut oil to remove makeup

Coconut oil is a safe, natural, and powerful cleaner. It's also wonderful for removing waterproof mascara, which may be difficult to remove with normal makeup removers.

Make use of white eyeliner

If you want to make your eyes appear brighter and more alert, use white eyeliner on your lower waterline. This technique will make your eyes look bigger and more open.

To correct makeup flaws, use a cotton swab

Instead of cleaning away any cosmetic smudges or extra product with your fingers or a tissue, use a cotton swab. This will aid in keeping your makeup exact and sleek.

These brilliant beauty methods can help you look your best without breaking the budget. Using natural materials and easy procedures, you may save time and work while still attaining the immaculate appearance you seek. Therefore, give these hacks a shot and see what a difference they may make in your beauty regimen.