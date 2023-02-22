Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW

    These brilliant beauty techniques and hacks can help you look your best without breaking the budget.

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Beauty is a highly personal concept that signifies different things to different individuals. Some are concerned with having lush hair or nicely maintained nails. For others, having perfect skin is important. Whatever beauty means to you, there are some tricks that we all wish we had known sooner. Consider the following:

    Buy a silk or satin pillow cover
    Cotton pillows can cause frizz and breakage due to friction. Wearing a silk or satin pillowcase can assist to prevent friction, keeping your hair silky and healthy.

    Make the perfect winged eyeliner with a spoon
    If you're having trouble creating the ideal winged eyeliner, try using a spoon as a guide. To make the ideal wing, place the curved part of the spoon against the outer corner of your eye and use it as a stencil.

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW RBA

    Also Read: Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    Before applying makeup, ice your face
    Place an ice cube in a clean handkerchief and press it against your face for a few minutes before applying makeup. This will help minimise puffiness, redness, and irritation, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalised.

    Purchase a high-quality hairbrush
    A top-quality hairbrush can make or break how your hair looks and feels. Invest on a brush with natural bristles. It will assist to soften and shine your hair.

    Use coconut oil to remove makeup
    Coconut oil is a safe, natural, and powerful cleaner. It's also wonderful for removing waterproof mascara, which may be difficult to remove with normal makeup removers.

    Make use of white eyeliner
    If you want to make your eyes appear brighter and more alert, use white eyeliner on your lower waterline. This technique will make your eyes look bigger and more open.

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW RBA

    Also Read: 3 Highly fibrous vegetables that can improve your gut health

    To correct makeup flaws, use a cotton swab
    Instead of cleaning away any cosmetic smudges or extra product with your fingers or a tissue, use a cotton swab. This will aid in keeping your makeup exact and sleek.

    These brilliant beauty methods can help you look your best without breaking the budget. Using natural materials and easy procedures, you may save time and work while still attaining the immaculate appearance you seek. Therefore, give these hacks a shot and see what a difference they may make in your beauty regimen.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere RBA

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere

    Daily Horoscope for February 22 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Capricorn; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for February 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Unbelievable Heres how much Indians spend every month on foreign travel; preferred destinations revealed snt

    Unbelievable! Here's how much Indians spend every month on foreign travel

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera RBA

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    Recent Stories

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere RBA

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere

    Daily Horoscope for February 22 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Capricorn; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for February 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife antonela roccuzzo former teammates snt

    Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife, former teammates

    WPL 2023: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for Womens Premier League; BCCI delighted snt

    After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon