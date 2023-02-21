Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    While store-bought sunscreens benefit the skin, there are natural ways to produce your own sunscreen using readily available ingredients.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Sunscreen is necessary all the time, regardless of the season. Besides dealing with heat and tanning, sunscreen protects our skin against pollution, debris, and pollutants that can cause skin damage. While store-bought sunscreens benefit the skin, there are natural ways to produce sunscreen using readily available ingredients.

    Many know sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is essential. But, the effectiveness of your normal sunscreen can be increased by putting a layer of homemade sunscreen behind it. Here are several ways to produce aloe vera sunscreen at home:

    Using coconut oil
    Mix 1/4 cup coconut oil, 2 tablespoons powdered zinc oxide, 1/4 cup pure aloe vera gel, 25 drops walnut extract oil, and one cup (or less) shea butter. Combine all ingredients (except the zinc oxide and aloe vera gel) in a medium saucepan and melt over medium heat. Let to cool before adding in the aloe vera gel. Chill the liquid before adding the zinc oxide and mixing well. Before you use it, store it in a cold, dry glass container.

    Using turmeric
    Combine aloe vera gel and turmeric to apply natural sunscreen to your skin. Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric to 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel. On the other hand, by freezing this combination, you may produce cubes of the gel.

    Using sunflower oil
    Mix 1 teaspoon aloe vera gel, 12 teaspoon sunflower oil, 14 cup water, and 3-4 teaspoon zinc oxide. Mix all of the ingredients to produce a fine paste, then apply it to your face. Aloe vera contains antioxidants and moisturises the skin. It protects your skin from UV radiation and sunburn. Sunflower oil and beta-carotene include vitamin E and antioxidants that help protect the skin from sun damage and minimise sun sensitivity.

     

