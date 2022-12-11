Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    The airdrop, which was carried out at Tangail, in erstwhile East Pakistan, was aimed at capturing the Poongli bridge on the Jamuna river that would prevent the Pakistan Army's 93rd Brigade from  defending its approaches to Dhaka.

    On this day, 51 years ago, India carried out its largest airborne operation that saw Indian Army's 2nd Parachute Battalion becoming the first Indian troops to enter Dhaka during the 1971 war. 

    On 11 December 1971, The battalion group, led by Lt Col Kulwant Singh Pannu -- with a platoon of 411 (Independent) Parachute Field Company, an Artillery Battery of 17 Parachute Field Regiment, a surgical team, a medical detachment, and other administrative troops from the Shatrujeet Brigade -- was given the mission to cut off the retreat of the Pakistani troops from the north towards Dhaka.

    The airdrop, which was carried out at Tangail, in erstwhile East Pakistan, was aimed at capturing the Poongli bridge on the Jamuna river that would prevent the Pakistan Army's 93rd Brigade from defending its approaches to Dhaka.

    The para drop was coordinated by 50 IAF transport aircraft, which were escorted by Gnat fighters from Dum Dum. The dropping zone was about five miles northeast of Tangail, astride a track from Jamalpur and Mymensingh, across a ferry on the Lohajung river. Over 700 soldiers were para-dropped.
     
    The para drop was spread over a two-and-a-half square mile area. The 2nd Para later linked with the lead battalion of the advancing 95 Mountain Brigade coming from Jamalpur and Mukti Bahini elements, which guided them towards Dhaka and the imminent surrender of the Pakistani forces there.

    To commemorate the occasion, watch Air Marshal Ajit Bhavnani (Retd) and Air Marshal D K Pandey (Retd) share their memories of the Tangail airdrop

