Trump administration to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border, send military for wall construction

The Trump administration plans to declare a national emergency at the border, deploying armed forces to construct physical barriers and overhaul immigration policies, including ending birthright citizenship and suspending refugee resettlement.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 8:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 8:59 PM IST

Washington: The Trump administration is set to declare a national emergency at the border, paving the way for a series of executive actions aimed at overhauling the country's immigration policies. At the forefront of these plans is the deployment of armed forces to construct physical barriers and complete the border wall, a move that has sparked controversy and debate.

According to incoming White House officials, the past four years have created significant risks to public safety, health, and national security due to the Biden administration's border policies. To address these concerns, the Trump administration has outlined 10 executive actions, including measures to end birthright citizenship for children of migrants and asylum seekers.

The administration's plans also include suspending refugee resettlement for at least four months, reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, and pursuing capital punishment for certain crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants. Additionally, the administration intends to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations, with potential military operations targeting these groups.

When questioned about the specifics of military deployment, the incoming White House official deferred to the Secretary of Defense, citing that these decisions would be made at a later time. Details about potential military operations targeting drug cartels were also not provided.

