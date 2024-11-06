"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats

A 25-year-old man, Isaac Sissel, was arrested for threatening mass shootings in Michigan if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. The FBI received a message claiming weapons were ready and an AR-15 rifle was stolen for the assault.

A threat of mass shootings in Michigan was made in connection with the upcoming U.S. presidential election, warning that the attacks would take place if Republican candidate Donald Trump were to win. The message, which claimed that weapons were ready and that an AR-15 rifle had been stolen, was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters in West Virginia. The sender asserted that the FBI won't be able to prevent the attack unless tracing the hidden weapon. A 25-year-old man, identified as Isaac Sissel, has been arrested in connection with the threat.

Also Read: US elections 2024: Kamala Harris cancels election night speech as Donald Trump inches closer to victory

Michigan, a key swing state with a large Arab-American population, is crucial for both the Republican and Democratic parties. Historically, the state has been unpredictable in presidential elections. Early assessments suggested that Michigan would lean toward the Democrats, but as the campaign progressed, support for Trump in the state appeared to be growing. Reports indicate that Trump is currently leading as vote counting continues.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict is believed to be playing a significant role in influencing Michigan voters. The Biden administration's support for Israeli military actions in Gaza has resonated strongly within Michigan’s Arab-American community, which may sway many voters to oppose Biden and favour Trump. With Trump leading in over 50 counties in Michigan, the state’s political landscape is shifting, and this issue could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome.

Meanwhile, another Michigan man who hates Kamala Harris threatened to inflict violence on an unnamed political committee involved in the presidential campaign, and said he is their worst nightmare. The FBI has arrested the man, identified as Christopher Clay Pierce, 46, of Jackson.

Also Read: US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

