US elections 2024: Kamala Harris cancels election night speech as Donald Trump inches closer to victory

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has cancelled her election night speech at her campaign headquarters at Howard University as rival Donald Trump surge ahead in the US Presidential race. Donald Trump secured a crucial second swing state victory, winning Georgia and expanding his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You won't hear from the vice president tonight but you will hear from her tomorrow," Cedric Richmond, Harris campaign co-chair, said in Washington. He thanked Harris's supporters on behalf of her.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow, not only to address her supporters but also the nation,” Richmond said.

US election results so far

Donald Trump edged out Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the key battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia, striding closer to a second stint in the White House, according to projections by news agency Associated Press (AP).

Trump defied expectations and is projected to sweep 25 states, securing 247 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win. Harris clinched California, the largest prize in the Electoral College, along with Washington, New York and Virginia, bringing her total to 210 electoral votes. However Harris's campaign faced challenges as Black and Latino voters appeared slightly less likely to back her than they did for Joe Biden in 2020, and Trump’s support among these groups showed signs of growth.

Both candidates are vying for history in this election — Harris aiming to be the first woman to hold the office of President, while Trump seeks to become only the second former commander-in-chief to win a non-consecutive term.

