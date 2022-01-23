  • Facebook
    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

    After testing positive for COVID-19, Naidu has opted to stay in self-isolation for a week and has recommended everybody who has come into touch with him to separate themselves and be tested.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is currently in Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Sunday. After testing positive for COVID-19, Naidu has opted to stay in self-isolation for a week and has recommended everybody who has come into touch with him to separate themselves and be tested.

    "Today, the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID. He has resolved to spend a week in self-isolation. He has recommended everyone who has come into contact with him to segregate themselves and be tested," India's Vice President tweeted.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate are both 17.78% and 16.87%, respectively, the recovery rate is 93.18%. Active cases account for 5.57 percent of all cases. The total number of cases in India now stands at 3,92,37,264.

    Additionally, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the Omicron form of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India, and it has become prevalent in various metros where new cases have been increasing exponentially. While the majority of Omicron cases thus far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have increased in the current wave, and the danger level remains steady, according to the INSACOG's January 10 report, which was uploaded on Sunday.

