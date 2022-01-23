India records 3,33,533 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 17.78%

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 17.78 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.87 per cent.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, India registered 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases and 525 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,89,409. The total number of current cases is 21,87,205. In the last 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload has increased by 73,840 cases. Today, the country reported 2,59,168 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,65,60,650. Active cases are for 5.57 per cent of all infections, with a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 93.18 per cent. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 17.78 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.87 per cent.

Furthermore, the total number of doses provided in the country as part of the countrywide Covid-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 161.92 crores. According to the statistics, 71.34 crore tests have been performed so far, with 19,60,954 tests performed in the previous 24 hours.

So far, 4,89,409 deaths have been reported throughout the nation, including 1,42,071 in Maharashtra, 51,739 in Kerala, 38,563 in Karnataka, 37,178 in Tamil Nadu, 25,586 in Delhi, 23,038 in Uttar Pradesh, and 20,302 in West Bengal. The government emphasised that comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of the fatalities.

The national immunisation campaign was expanded earlier this month to cover older youngsters aged 15 to 18. Soon after, sick older adults and frontline personnel immunised with Covaxin or Covishield became eligible for a third 'precautionary' dosage.

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is thought to have peaked in the country's four main cities, with the seven-day average of cases declining in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. However, the seven-day average in the next four largest cities, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, was still climbing. The number of daily cases in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad has decreased in the last two days, indicating a decrease in transmission.

