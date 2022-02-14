  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: How Deputy CM Keshav Maurya's rival is winning hearts

    Amid the barrage of allegations and counter-allegations, hustle and bustle of the elections in India's most populated state Uttar Pradesh, here is one instance where a candidate is winning hearts with his simplicity and unique way of campaigning.

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
    Amid the barrage of allegations and counter-allegations, hustle and bustle of the elections in India's most populated state Uttar Pradesh, here is one instance where a candidate is winning hearts with his simplicity and unique way of campaigning.

    Sirathu of Uttar Pradesh has been in the news after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced his intention to run from it. The opposing parties have also declared their candidates here. At the same time, there should be an independent candidate, identified as Cheddu Chamar, running for this seat. This candidate is capturing the public's attention by campaigning unusually, travelling to the assembly constituency alone, and his method of advertising is well-liked by everybody.

    Cheddu Chamar, a native of village Taibpur in Kaushambi district's Sirathu Vidhan Sabha, has been contesting independent elections for past few years. Cheddu, 55, is prepared to run as an independent candidate for the third time from Sirathu assembly. He sells kitchenware by ferrying himself from village to village on his bicycle. Unlike others, who campaign in luxurious cars or with huge crowds with flowers and much more, Cheddu is campaigning alone; on his bicycle and sings various songs to urge citizens to vote for him. He tries to campaign with all the resources he has. 

    Previously, he ran as an independent in the assembly, Lok Sabha, and panchayat elections. Cheddu has run for Lok Sabha twice, Vidhan Sabha twice, District Panchayat member three times, and BDC election thrice. Cheddu ran in his first BDC election in 2001. It's worth mentioning that he also won that election. After that, he ran for district panchayat member again, but luck was not on his side this time.

