7 dead, 15 injured as major fire breaks out in 20-storey building near Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital

A major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning killed at least seven people and

injured 15 people. The fire erupted around 7 am in the Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Out of the 15 people, 3 have been admitted to the ICU in critical condition, while 12 have been admitted in general ward and are stable.

At least 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

“It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on the 18th floor. On being alerted, fire brigade personnel and the police rushed to the spot. Thirteen fire engines and seven water jetties are involved in the firefighting operation,” an official said, while adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire, according to news agency PTI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said five ambulances have also been deployed for the rescue operations.

More details are awaited.