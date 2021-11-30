Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

The statements of the three constables and one officer were recorded by the Colaba police after an inquiry was ordered into the alleged Waze-Singh meeting.

Hours after the state-appointed Chandiwal Commission cancelled the bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, and inquiry was initiated into an alleged “secret meeting” between Singh and dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, the Mumbai police recorded the statements of four personnel who had escorted dismissed API Sachin Waze to a hearing after the duo managed to speak to each other.

The statements of the three constables and one officer were recorded by the Colaba police after an inquiry was ordered into the alleged Waze-Singh meeting. Mumbai police also asked its counterparts in Navi Mumbai to investigate how the two managed to speak to each other and that too for so long.

This development assumes great significance given that it is the first in-person meeting between Waze and Param Bir after the ‘Maha extortion racket’ exploded leading to the 231-day disappearance of the latter.

According to a report on Republic, after reports of the meeting began doing the rounds, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil ordered an inquiry into the matter. Since the meeting comes at a time when cross-examination is yet to be held, the Commission is likely to take note of the meeting which could have the potential to influence the case.

Questions have been raised on who permitted the meeting. If permission is not found to have been given, sources reveal that action might be taken against Taloja jail authorities for giving a free hand to Sachin Waze who is in 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case, the report added.

Sources said Singh and Waze were in an adjoining room, speaking to each other for more than 30 minutes, and an objection to this was raised with the Justice Chandiwal Commission by the lawyer of former state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

“Singh and the witness (Waze) are sitting together for the last one hour. He (Singh) might influence the witness,” Deshmukh's lawyer had said earlier in the day.

Both Waze and Singh are also co-accused in an extortion case filed in Goregaon, the former also in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.