Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

The ED had moved the special NIA court in whose custody Waze is. Separate chargesheets were filed against him in both cases.

The special NIA court hearing pleas pertaining to Ambani house terror scare case and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren allowed Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea to record the statement of dismissed API Sachin Waze for three days in connection with the money laundering case involving jailed former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency sought to record Waze’s statement under Section 50 of PMLA Act and interrogate him in the case. Special judge A T Wankhede permitted ED to question Waze between December 9 and 11 in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai where he is currently lodged.

The ED had moved the special NIA court in whose custody Waze is. Separate chargesheets were filed against him in both cases. Also, the court allowed Waze’s plea, moved and argued by advocate Raunak Naik, for another month of home food.

Also read: Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

It added that in case of any medical emergency, as per September 29 order, the accused be immediately referred to the concerned hospital attached to Taloja jail and even state-run J J Hospital, Mumbai.

Waze was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Waze has since been dismissed from service. In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Param Bir Singh was removed from the police commissioner's post, he had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had shown Waze as an accused in its chargesheet, but never arrested him, the 49-year-old former assistant police inspector has been remanded in judicial custody.