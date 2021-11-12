Money laundering case: Court extends Anil Deshmukh’s ED custody till November 15

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15 in connection with money laundering case. The Bombay High Court on November 7 had remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12. Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in connection with the case.

In its arguments seeking extension of custody, the ED said that they needed to question the former Maharashtra Home Minister for at least two more days. The ED has claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as the state home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

Deshmukh has denied allegations levelled by the ED, calling it a “witch-hunt”. He also has claimed the handling of the case by the investigating agency has been “non-transparent” and “unfair”. He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

This story is being updated...