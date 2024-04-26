Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Korma to Shahi Paneer: 9 Indian dishes take spot in Taste Atlas' list of best stews in the world

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Taste Atlas recently released its list of the world's best stews, according to its current internal rankings. 9 Indian delicacies were featured on it.
     

    The well-known culinary guide Taste Atlas has been highlighting Indian food in a number of ways. Numerous Indian foods and beverages have been included among the top entries in a number of different categories.

     

    Among the latest comparisons of global delicacies grabbing eyeballs on social media is the list of the 'Best Stews In the World'. Based on its rankings of April 2024, this list contains nine Indian dishes - the highest number of features from a single country.

    The ever-popular keema (a dish of flavourful minced meat) made it to the top 10, securing the 6th position.

     

    Bengali chingri malai curry came in at number 18, while korma came in at number 22. Vindaloo came in at number 26, followed by Dal Tadka at number 30, Saag Paneer at number 32, Shahi Paneer at number 34, and Misal at number 38.

    The list of the Best Stews in the World was topped by Thai Phanaeng curry. Take a look at all the rankings here.

     

    The last spot on the list was occupied by Indian dal (collectively). It is interesting to note that dishes from several parts of the country - North, South, East and West - have found a place on this list.

    A few days ago, Taste Atlas released its rankings for the Best Rice Puddings in the World. Three Indian sweet dishes made it to the top 10

    Previously, Taste Atlas included two delectable Indian dishes among the World's Best Lamb Dishes. Among them is a well-liked kebab.

