Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Nov 15 on request of Uttar Pradesh govt

Earlier on November 8, the Apex Court had expressed its dismay with the SIT probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident with regards to the seizure of mobile phone of only one accused and the process of collection of evidence in the two FIRs.

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident to Monday, November 15 after senior advocate Harish Salve representing the Uttar Pradesh government sought a few more days' time. The case relates to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest.

Earlier on November 8, the Apex Court had expressed its dismay with the SIT probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident with regards to the seizure of mobile phone of only one accused and the process of collection of evidence in the two FIRs.

Two weeks after the previous session, the hearing convened today, during which the Supreme Court questioned the UP government on why there were "only 23 eyewitnesses" to the violence on October 3 when thousands were supposedly present at the spot at the time.

Also read: Amruta Fadnavis sends defamatory notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family'

A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri has been constituted to investigate the death of 8 people in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Uttar Pradesh government had appointed retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission to inquire about the incident and directed the enquiry to be completed within a period of two months.

On October 3, during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed. The protesting farmers alleged that an SUV, allegedly belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, ran over them. The Union minister's son Ashish Mishra is accused of driving the car. Multiple videos show the SUV ramming a group of farmers from behind.

The Minister and his son deny the charges. The Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, the prime suspect in the case has been arrested along with 12 others.