Amruta Fadnavis sends defamatory notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family'

Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sent a legal notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family' through his alleged defamatory tweets. This comes after Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan earlier today sent a defamation notice to Fadnavis, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

“Mr. @nawabmalikncp shared series of defamatory, misleading and maligning tweets including some pictures! Here is Notice of Defamation including criminal proceedings under various Sections of IPC. Either delete tweets in 48 hours with unconditional public apology or face action !,” tweeted Amruta Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan took to Twitter to post the defamation notice and said, “False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. The defamation notice is for false claims and statements that Fadnavis put on my family. We will not back down,” she said.

Malik had allegedly claimed that drugs business in the state flourished under former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure. He said, “One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of a famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure.”

Further demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial probe into the issue, Malik said, “This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand a CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.”

