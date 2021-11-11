  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amruta Fadnavis sends defamatory notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family'

    This comes after Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan earlier today sent a defamation notice to Fadnavis, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore.
     

    Amruta Fadnavis sends defamatory notice to Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family'-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sent a legal notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family' through his alleged defamatory tweets. This comes after Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan earlier today sent a defamation notice to Fadnavis, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

    “Mr. @nawabmalikncp shared series of defamatory, misleading and maligning tweets including some pictures! Here is Notice of Defamation including criminal proceedings under various Sections of IPC. Either delete tweets in 48 hours with unconditional public apology or face action !,” tweeted Amruta Fadnavis.

    Meanwhile, Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan took to Twitter to post the defamation notice and said, “False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. The defamation notice is for false claims and statements that Fadnavis put on my family.  We will not back down,” she said.

    Malik had allegedly claimed that drugs business in the state flourished under former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure. He said, “One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of a famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure.”

    Further demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial probe into the issue, Malik said, “This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand a CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.”

    Also read: Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign-dnm

    Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages-dnm

    Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages

    Video Icon
    Devasahayam Pillai first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope Francis gcw

    Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman, to be declared saint by Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    China says future of Dalai Lama can be discussed not about Tibet gcw

    China says future of Dalai Lama can be discussed, not about Tibet

    Video Icon
    India urban youth ORF report China cannot be trusted, abandon non-alignment

    What India's urban youth thinks: China cannot be trusted, we must abandon non-alignment

    Video Icon
    Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden; here's how the Pakistan batting coach reacted-ayh

    Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden; here's how the Pakistan batting coach reacted

    Video Icon
    Kurup Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film RCB

    Kurup: Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan's cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film? Read this

    Video Icon
    UP Police book four for treason after Pakistani flag flown atop house in Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Police book four for treason after Pakistani flag flown atop house in Gorakhpur

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon